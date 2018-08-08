Plateau United striker Tosin Omoyele has now showed up at Norwegian club Valerenga after he was not given a contract at IFK Goteborg and Stabaek following trials.

The former Osun United striker first tried out at Stabaek and afterwards tried his luck at Goteborg in Sweden where he trained for two days.

Valerenga are ninth on the 16-team Norwegian top flight.

Nigerians Peter Michael and Chidera Ejuke are on the books of Valerenga.