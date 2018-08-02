Plateau United striker Tosin Omoyele will today begin trials at Swedish IFK Goteborg.

Omoyele, 22 tomorrow, has already tried out at Norwegian club Stabaek.

He was top scorer at NNL side Osun United before he moved to NPFL champions Plateau United this season.

“He is considered to be the best striker who plays in the Nigeria league and we will have the opportunity to see him in training this week,” Goteborg sports director Mats Gren told the club’s official website.

FC Hearts midfielder Alhassan Yusuf has already signed for the top Swedish club.