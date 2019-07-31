<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Championship club Blackburn Rovers have confirmed the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo on loan for the 2019-20 season.

Rovers announced the 21-year-old as their fifth signing of the summer and as a defensive reinforcement.

The move to Ewood Park is Adarabioyo’s second loan move away from Manchester City, after playing for West Bromwich Albion last season.

During his stay at Hawthorns, he played 36 matches across all competition and helped West Brom secure a place in the Championship play-offs.

Adarabioyo will be hoping to make his debut when Blackburn Rovers take on Charlton Athletic in their 2019-20 Championship opening fixture on Saturday.