



Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo has disclosed that his aim is to play for England at this summer’s European Championships.

Adarabioyo made this known while speaking on The Telegraph on his international future.

The 23-year-old defender is one of Fulham’s most reliable players this season, having featured in all their games since joining from Manchester City.

“We know it’s the Euros this summer so hopefully if I keep on doing well, who knows, I could be looking to push myself into that squad,” he told The Telegraph.

The center half was born in England to Nigerian parents who are from Oyo state in the Southern part of Nigeria.





He grew up in Manchester and has represented his country of birth at the U-19 level, but previous reports claimed he’s ready to switch allegiance to Nigeria after being spotted wearing Nigerian kits.

Adarabioyo is one of the four Nigerian players at Fulham along with Ola Aina and Josh Maja who have dumped England for Nigeria, the last on the list is Ademola Lookman and reports claimed he has also applied with FIFA to change nationality from England to Nigeria.

Lookman was part of the squad that won the FIFA U-20 world cup for England, but he has never played for England at the senior level.

Should Adarabioyo get invitations to England’s senior squad, he will become the latest player to choose the Europeans over Nigeria after Bukayo Saka, Tammy Abraham, and Fikayo Tomori.