Nigeria National League (NNL) side Niger Tornadoes have have released 11 players from their squad ahead of their First-Round match in the Caf Confederation Cup against Guinea’s Santoba Conakry.

According to a statement released by the club, the players who have been told to leave include Olayinka Yusuf, Gwaza Lorliam, Moses Ugwu, Mubarak Sai’d, Mohammed Hussaini, Abashya Gyemini, Chizoba Ndukwe, Obinna Jacob, Hassan Saba, and Friday Kaburu.

Ayo Adetola, whose penalty miss cost Tornadoes the 2019 Federation Cup, has also been released by the club.

In a related development, Tornadoes also announced eight players – Mustapha Aliko, Reuben Ogbonnaya, Dosso Saib, Bashir Azado, Ismaila Sarki, Ahmadu Liman, Mustapha Jibrin and Erick Frimpong have all been retained by the club.

In the 2019 Federation Cup final, the Ikon Allah Boys lost 4-3 on penalties to Kano Pillars, the second time in three years they have finished as runners-up in the competition.

That development may have led to this major shakeup in the team, with some players shown the exit and others being wooed to beef up the squad for the two assignments ahead as they target doing well on the continent and also getting promotion back to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) from the Nigeria National League (NNL) as fast as possible.

Some of the players on the radar of Tornadoes and have been invited with the view of tying down deals include Segun Alebiosu (Kwara United), Kamara Aziz (Enugu Rangers), Moses Ocheji (Remo Stars) Chinonso Udeh (Ifeanyi Ubah) and Ifeanyi Okoye (Kwara United).