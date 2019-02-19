



Niger Tornadoes forward Bashir Isah Azado has been ruled out for two weeks and therefore will miss his team’s trip to Ilorin, where they take on Kwara United Wednesday.

The forward was said to have sustained the injury in Niger Tornadoes’s 3-2 loss to MFM in Lagos and he has been struggling to shake it off since then.

However the Ikon Allah Boys medical department has revealed theforward need rest after a successful routine treatment by the club physiotherapist.

“Azado needs some rest, for now maybe a week or two”

“We are monitoring the situation in case if there should be any treatment we need to carry out” The Club said.

The injury is a big blow to Caretaker technical adviser Hamza Abara who is struggling to turn the Club’s season around with just a win out of four matches.

Niger Tornadoes will face their former Kwara United on Wednesday in Ilorin and they will attempt to get one over their former Coach Abubakar Bala.