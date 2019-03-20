



Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has been handed a three-match ban, after he was sent off in Torino’s clash against Bologna at the weekend, the Serie A committee confirmed on Tuesday.

Aina was shown two yellow cards during the 3-2 defeat.

Although he took to Instagram to apologize for his action, he was now been handed a match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards in the league, while his display of “intimidating attitude” towards referee Maurizio Mariani earned him further bans.

Aina has been impressive since moving to Italy in the summer, helping eighth-placed Torino to keep 10 clean sheets in 24 league appearances, and weighing with a goal.

His suspension will see him miss games against Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Parma, but he should be available for the Cagliari clash on April 14.