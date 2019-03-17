



Torino wing-back Ola Aina feels sorry after receiving his first career red card in their 3-2 defeat to Bologna in Saturday’s Italian Serie A game.

The on-loan Chelsea player was sent off in additional time of the tie by referee Maurizio Mariani after picking his second booking as the Bull suffered their sixth defeat of the season.

And the defender has taken to the social media to show his remorse for the indiscipline while promising to learn from the setback.

“Sorry for the defeat and for the red card, we learn and move on,” Aina posted on Instagram.

This season, the defender has been impressive since joining the side last summer, helping them to keep 10 clean sheets in 24 league appearances.

Aina will hope to put the disappointment behind him when he joins the Super Eagles camp for their African Cup of Nations qualifier game with Seychelles and friendly tie with Egypt on March 22 and 24 respectively.