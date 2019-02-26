



Italian Serie A club Torino will reportedly take up their €10m purchase option on Chelsea’s Nigerian wingback Ola Aina.

The 22-year-old Super Eagles defender arrived on loan at ‘Il Toro’ at a cost of €600,000 at the start of the current season.

He has impressed thus far in the campaign, contributing a goal and an assist in 22 Serie A appearances under manager Walter Mazzarri.

According to Tuttosport, Torino and Mazzarri believe it will be good business to take up the €10m option to buy at the end of the season.

Should Aina and Chelsea agree to the move, it would end a long association between the player and London club.

The Southwark-born defender has been on Chelsea’s books since he was barely a teenager. He broke into the first team in 2014 but had to wait until 2016 to finally make his competitive debut for the club.

He spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Hull City in the Championship (English second tier) and gained valuable experience and playing time.

He was even included in Nigeria’s preliminary World Cup squad, though he did not make the final cut for the tournament in Russia.

This campaign he has stepped up his game even further to become a regular in one of the top divisions in Europe, Italy’s Serie A.