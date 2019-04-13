<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles wing back Ola Aina is in line to make his first appearance for Torino in Sunday’s home clash against Cagliari after serving a three-match ban.

Aina missed Torino’s last three games against Fiorentina, Sampdoria, and Parma due to suspension after he was sent off in their clash against Bologna.

The wing-back was shown a second yellow card in the stoppage time in Torino’s 3-2 defeat against Bologna and thus, sent off.

“Look Who’s back ??? #MrLulu #7togo #SFT,” Aina posted via his Instagram Page.

The 22-year-old defender capped seven times by the Super Eagles has played 24 Serie A appearances made two assists and has scored once this term.

Torino are currently eight in the Serie A table with 49 points from 31 games with seven games left to play.

He is expected to be named in Nigeria’s preliminary squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations billed for Egypt where they will face Burundi, Madagascar and Guinea.