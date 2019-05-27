<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Italian club Torino have confirmed they will look to sign Nigeria defender Ola Aina on a permanent deal from Chelsea.

Aina linked up with Torino on a season-long loan deal last summer with a reported €10m buyout clause inserted in the contract.

The versatile defender who made a big impression as a loanee at the Serie A side provided a glorious assist with a long throw for the opening goal in Torino’s 3-1 win against Lazio on Sunday.

Walter Mazzarri’s men finished in seventh position, one place below the last European spot, their best position since they came third in the 1991-92 season.

“Ola Aina? He did well, tomorrow (Monday) we will send the letter to Chelsea to communicate that we will exercise the right of redemption.” Torino president Urbano Cairo told reporters after the game.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will sanction Torino’s move for one of their young prospects. The Blues may not release Aina especially if they are unable to overturn their one-year transfer ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Aina made 31 league appearances for Torino and was on target on once.