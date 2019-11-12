<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enugu Rangers player Tope Olusesi has stated that the Flying Antelopes fear no foe ahead of today’s draws into the group stage of the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup in Cairo.

Olusesi speaking in a chat said the Enugu based side are not new comers in the competition and will very well thrive in Amy group they get drawn.

“For me I don’t think we supposed to be afraid of any team, we know every west African teams are always Afraid of North African teams.

“It’s football any thing can happen. We are not new boys in this tournament and we know what we are capable of doing. We don’t need to be afraid.”