Vice captain of Enugu Rangers Tope Olusesi has stated that everything is possible with the Flying Antelopes in terms of what they can still achieve in the ongoing 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional football league season despite been placed 16th on the league table with four games outstanding.

Olusesi speaking with newsmen on the strength of the team’s current 9 games unbeaten run in all competition said they have never for once doubted their ability and quality as a team even when results wasn’t forthcoming.





He thereafter stressed that the team’s belief and confidence is back and stronger and anything is possible.

“In the team we always have confidence and believe in ourselves even when things were going wrong for the team, we always believe in ourselves that it’s just a matter of time and right now the team is getting the right shape and the right confidence we need.”