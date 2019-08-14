<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Enugu Rangers assistant coach, Tope Bulus, has emerged as the choice of MFM Football Club of Lagos as replacement for Fidelis Ilechukwu who has moved to Heartland of Owerri.

Bulus assisted Imama Amapakabo at Rangers in 2016 when the Flying Antelopes won the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL.

He has had coaching spells at Giwa FC, Malumfashi United and most recently led an Abuja regional team of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Church team to win the annual Olukoya football tournament for all MFM churches across the country.

Checks reveal that Bulus will be officially presented to the club’s supporters and media today after an official appointment today.

“Our new coach will be known today. He will be announced today by the management and equally unveiled today too,” an official told newsmen Wednesday morning.

“Who the particular coach is? I don’t know, all I can say is that there are several coaches who showed interest in replacing our former coach, Fidelis (Ilechukwu).

“Just come to the unveiling and you will know him. For me, his choice is excellent, a former assistant coach at Rangers, winner of the MFM churches football tournament and even on his own capacity coached some teams like Giwa and Malumfashi in the Nigeria National League.

“Bulus?, I’m hearing that from you, but if my analysis fits his description, then ‘na you’ know’” the MFM official quipped.