More than six top Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs are ready to battle themselves and MFM FC of Lagos management for the services of coach Fidelis Ilechukwu.

The ‘Working One’ who has spent 13 years with the club almost picked a Play-offs spot for the Olukoya Boys but finished behind Enyimba on a point.

A close confidant to Ilechukwu, who gave the hint to SportingLife in Lagos said, “I can confirm to you that representatives of these clubs have had negotiations with Camara.

“One or two later did after their quest for a CAF ticket dashed owing to poor results recorded during the concluded NPFL Play-Offs championship in Lagos. Some of the offers on the table for him are juicy, tempting and one any coach in the Nigeria Professional Football League can’t turn a blind eye to.

“But Ilechukwu been who he is would never jump into taking any contract which has some grey areas. So he’s taking his time to study the contracts carefully.

“Camara will always prefer a club were he can call the shots, recruit players that will fit into his play patterns, work with goal getters as assistants and above all won silverware or play in the CAF Champions League or Confederations Cup,” the source who didn’t want his name in print told newsmen.

Meanwhile, the ‘Working One’ went back to school as he was among the 135 (One Hundred and Thirty-Five football coaches that stormed Ibadan, the Oyo State capital for a week-long FCAAN (Coaching Education of Football Coaches Association of Africa Nations) programme.