The judges for the 2019 African Freestyle Football Tournament about to be staged in Nigeria have been unveiled.

Africa’s leading Freestyle Football organiser, Feet ‘n’ Tricks International Limited, in partnership with the World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA) made the selection of top judges across the globe.

In order to capture the most creative and vibrant participants, the judges; a select team of successful renowned freestylers and global champions, including Erlend Fagerli, Laura Biondo and Philip Warren Gertsson, in accordance with the WFFA standard, will be the decision-makers for the championship.

European 6 x World Champion, Erlend Fagerli, is one of the biggest talents in the world with his unbelievable flow and transitions in Freestyle Football.

He was the first to win the “Holy triple” in the world of Freestyle Football meaning he placed 1st on national, continental and world open championships within one year.

Venezuela-born Laura Biondo is also a world-class athlete and Ambassador for women in sport as she is Head of Women’s Development for the WFFA. She holds several Guinness World Records and finished 4th in this years’ World Championships.

Philip Warren Gertsson first took up the sport of freestyle football in 2006 at the age of 14. He has been positioned in the top 8 of the World since 2010 and brings an all-round style and flow that is extremely difficult to compete against. He represents the Philippines and is the 2 x Asian Champion.

Chairman, Feet ‘n’ Tricks International, Valentine Ozigbo, said arrangements for the championship have been concluded and the focus is to make participants enjoy the tournament while fans also appreciate freestyle football more.

He added: “I’m delighted to have world-renowned freestyle football talents preside over the championships, as judges, and we look forward to when Nigerians and Africans will emerge World Champions.”

World Freestyle Football Association Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships, Daniel Wood, added “Mr. Ozigbo and his team have once again gone beyond expectations and we are set to see a truly World Class event featuring the best athletes from across the continent of Africa. I’m excited to be back in Nigeria for this prestigious event.”

The final takes place at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on September 14 and 15.