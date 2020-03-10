<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria professional football league outfit MFM Football Club of Lagos has reinstate Coach Tony Bolus as the head of team’s technical crew.

Bolus was appointed as the successor to former coach Fidelis Ilechukwu who ended his fourteen years association with the club at the end of last season.

Bolus started his adventure with the Lagos based team with an important away win over Heartland in Okigwe.





However the form of the team dipped in the course of the season and Bolus was asked to step aside after an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Enyimba international at the Agege township stadium.

Bolus was replaced with Edmund Oludimu who guided the team to just one win from five matches in the league, which has left them a point above the relegation zone.

Upon his return, Bolus immediate task is to revive the team and safe them from the current relegation battle.