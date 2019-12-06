<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal legend Tony Adams has criticised Per Mertesacker over his decision to join Freddie Ljungberg’s coaching staff following Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday evening at the Emirates.

Mertesacker, who joined Arsenal in 2011 and made 221 appearances for the Gunners as a player, was appointed as the club’s academy manager last year.

But following Unai Emery’s sacking last week, Mertesacker moved across to assist interim boss Ljungberg in first-team training and matches.

However, Adams slammed the German’s decision to join Ljunberg, positing his role is too crucial to give up – even if it is only on a temporary basis.

“Per Mertesacker is the academy director. The club have taken him out of his role,’ Adams told Premier League Productions.

“He’s got to do the recruitment for the future of the club. We’ve got to produce players.

“That’s more important than what’s going on today on that football pitch.

‘You need to build the future of Arsenal Football Club, Per Mertesacker.

“That’s what he’s got to do, concentrate on that. Go and find the players, go and sort that out.

“You can’t take him out. What’s the academy doing at the moment?

‘How long does this continues, did it [Mertesacker moving across to assist Ljungberg] really effect it? I think I’ve made my point.”

Arsenal’s poor run continued on Thursday night as they lost 2-1 to Brighton and have now failed to win any of their last nine consecutive games.