Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has told the Liverpool Echo that Jurgen Klopp will have funds available in the summer to improve the depth of his squad.

Liverpool will participate in their first Champions League final in over a decade on Saturday, despite Klopp having limited options available throughout parts of the 2017-18 season due to numerous injuries and the sale of Philippe Coutinho in January.

Werner, though, has stressed that Liverpool will continue to strengthen in the coming months, regardless of the result in Kiev.

Naby Keita will officially become a Liverpool player on July 1, while a source recently told ESPN that Nabil Fekir is a player on the club’s radar.

“I am excited to see Naby Keita join the club this summer and I can only promise our supporters that we will continue to improve the squad,” Werner said. “Whatever happens on Saturday night, we will ensure we have a strong squad to compete for trophies next season which will have even more depth.

“We will make decisions that will improve the team and we will sign players who make us even more successful.”

Liverpool have excelled in the transfer market in the recent windows, with Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all enjoying impressive debut seasons at the club.

“I want to pay great credit obviously to Jurgen because he’s our leader but also to sporting director Michael Edwards, Dave Fallows and Barry Hunter,” Werner added. “As a team they are extremely collaborative in the recruitment of our players.

“With Virgil, it was very clear that he wanted to come to play for Liverpool. We always read about how players have a dream to play for one of the great Spanish clubs. Under Jurgen’s leadership, top players want to come to Liverpool.

“I am very positive about our future because Jurgen attracts the best players.”

Liverpool can earn their first trophy of the Klopp era with a win over Real Madrid in the Ukrainian capital.

It will be the third final Klopp has guided the club to since arriving in October 2015, and Werner is no doubt that German manager has been the catalyst for Liverpool’s considerable improvement in recent years.

“I remember in Jurgen’s first press conference he described himself as ‘The Normal One’,” Werner said. “But in reality he’s ‘The Exceptional One’. The style of football this season has been so thrilling. I think at our best we are certainly one of the best teams in the world.

“The road to Kiev has been fantastic and what’s exciting about this is that I think we deserve to be in the final.

“We’ve always been optimistic because under Jurgen’s leadership we felt that we could achieve great things. There have been so many moments to enjoy and hopefully we’ll have one more on Saturday.”