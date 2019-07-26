<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tom Dele-Bashiru is looking forward to life at Watford and thinks there is a path to progression at Vicarage Road after leaving Manchester City.

The Nigeria U20 midfielder joined from Manchester City after his contract expired and has signed a six year deal with the Hornets.

Dele-Bashiru is happy to talk about the real motives behind his switch in an interview with the Watford media.

“I feel like all youth players have their own pathway and story, but I am now ready to take the next step,” the midfielder said.

“I need to be playing games and making a name for myself.

“There is definitely a pathway here, the team play good football and have fantastic fans.

“The opportunity to come here and play in front of them was an attractive one. It was definitely the best choice for me.”

Dele-Bashiru is used to training with Pep Guardiola from his time at Man City and he says the experience was an intense one, and feels he learned a lot from the manager.

“It was very intense,” said Dele-Bashiru.

“He (Guardiola) always knew what he wanted and if you didn’t give it to him he was not happy.

“I learned a lot from him and it was excellent to train under him.”

During his time with the Citizens, the youngster was used sparingly and made his debut late on in a Carabao Cup game.

Dele-Bashiri now hopes he can gain more playing time with Watford.

“That was a crazy night,” he said about his debut.

“I was excited to potentially get onto the pitch, but completely shocked when Pep told me to come on.

“I felt like I had worked hard for that moment. It is frustrating that I have not played more since, but that is why I am so keen to be here at Watford, where I can hopefully get more game-time.”