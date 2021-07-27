Tokyo Olympics: Sports minister spurs D’Tigers ahead of Germany clash

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has commended the national basketball team D’Tigers for doing the country proud and starting a silent revolution in Nigeria’s basketball development.

Speaking during a virtual meeting with the team and its officials on Tuesday, ahead of their next encounter at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Dare assured the players of continued government, corporate, and citizens’ support.

In his words, “Coach Mike Brown, I can’t thank you enough. I am glad I watched the games, including the last one. This is a winning team. I know you will take care of business. I can only wish you the very best as you prepare for the next two games and I’m confident that you will do this country proud. You got the skills, the commitment, and the experience. I just want to wish you well.”

The Minister further revealed that the team’s performance had started a silent revolution in the development of basketball in Nigeria.

Dare enthused, “I want to say that you have also ignited a revolution for basketball in Nigeria. You don’t know what you have started.

“As a Ministry, we are committed to Project 109, which is yet to start, because we are going to need the Kida-led team and you particularly. We have 109 senatorial districts in Nigeria represented by one senator.

“Project 109 is aimed at building one basketball court in every senatorial district and manning each court with coaches so that we can discover young talents to play basketball from the grassroots and graduate them through the amateur to the professional league.

“We believe if we start early enough, we can discover and nurture young basketballers. That is our own contribution to basketball development, but of course we know that the federation will do more. We will work with you,” he stressed.