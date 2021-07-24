Tokyo Olympics: Offiong Edem qualifies for Table Tennis second round

Team Nigeria finally had a reprieve on Saturday as Table Tennis claimed first win at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games in Tokyo.

Since the commencement of the games officially, Team Nigeria has suffered consecutive defeats in Rowing, table tennis and Gymnastics.

However, Edem Offiong changed the story on Saturday afternoon as she recorded a comprehensive 4-1 win against Dora Madarasz of Hungary.

The breakdown of results shows Offiong winning 11-9, 11-9, 11-9, 9-11, 11-4 to secure a place in the second round of the women singles events in table tennis.