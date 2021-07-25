Tokyo Olympics: Australia sink D’Tigers in opening game

Nigerian basketball team, D’Tigers, lost their first game at Tokyo Olympics 2020 by a 19-point deficit to Australia.

The game ended 84-65 in favour of the world number three in the early hours of Sunday.

Nigeria made it a close game in the first two quarters, but Australia switched through gears in the second half, showing just why they went through their Las Vegas preparation camp without dropping a game.

Impressive stuff by the semi-finalists from the last Olympics and the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019.

The Nigerian lads showed a lot of improvement but failed to adjust to Australia’s game plan in the second half.

Obi Emegano scored 9 of his team-high 12 points in the first half.

The Nigerians face Germany on Wednesday for their second match.