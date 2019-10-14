<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Falcons defender Onome Ebi says she is yet to come to terms with Nigeria’s ouster from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, even as she frowned at the shenanigans that surrounded the resignation of Swede coach Thomas Dennerby.

A week ago, the Super Falcons were again thrown out of the quadrennial event for a third consecutive time since their last appearance at Beijing 2008 Olympics after a 1-1 aggregate score against Cote d’Ivoire as the Les Elephants progressed to the decisive fourth round of the African elimination series.

“Though you win and lose some in football, I’ll say it was never going to be easy bringing players together in a short time to play games,” the China-based experienced defender said in an interview.

“This was a national team assignment that they shouldn’t have brought new players but the fact that only few professionals could be invited affected the team (against Cote d’Ivoire).”

The Henan Huishang defender, who was one of the uninvited experienced players, was equally of the view that the departure of Super Falcons’ Swede coach Thomas Dennerby also contributed greatly to the team’s debacle, adding that caretaker coach, Chris Danjuma could not have done better within short period he was drafted to the team.

“To some extent, I think the resignation of Dennerby affected the team because he had been the coach of the team for a while,” she stated. “All coaches are good in their own way but you can’t blame any coach or say any coach in that situation is not good enough after considering the time he (Danjuma) took over.”

Onome said that Falcons’ failure had nothing to do with the changing of its captainship ahead of the crucial game while absolving under-fire NFF’s Head of Women’s Football, Ruth David of any blame.

“We all know she’s working under NFF and most times players get really upset when she’s sent to tell us we will get paid later when they (NFF) know they won’t fulfil their promise,” she said.

“Why would she hold back players benefits if orders had been given from above for payment? She doesn’t have any right to give or stop players benefit. She has bosses that control her actions.”

Meanwhile Onome has advised the NFF to urgently look at the problems affecting the development of women’s football vis-à-vis the Super Falcons so that Nigeria can maintain her top position in the continent.

“The women teams don’t have much attention like their men counterpart but I hope it would all change.

“We deserve so much because of our contribution to the glory of Nigerian football,” she noted.