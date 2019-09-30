<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria’s Super Eagles team B terrible form continued as they lost 2-1 to Togo in WAFU Cup clash in Senegal on Sunday.

The Imama Amakapabo led team however failed to avenge their 4-1 loss to the Togolese in the first leg qualifiers for 2020 CHAN last week.

The Sparrows started on a front foot and took the lead in the 16th minutes of the game through Kossivi Moise Adjahli who stab home a left-wing cross from Kossi Koudagba.

Nigeria restored parity five minutes later as Lobi Stars forward Sikiru Alimi deflected a strike from Fatai Gradamosi into the back of the net to make it 1-1.

Togo regained the lead with two minutes to half-time after Remo Stars defender Olisa Ndah turned Marouf Tchakei’s free-kick into his own net -piece.

Togo is now through to quarterfinals of the Cup competition where they will play the winner of the match between Ivory Coast and Cape Verde on Oct. 5, while Nigeria will take part in the Plate quarterfinals and play the losers.