Super Falcons short stopper Tochukwu Oluehi is preaching calm to Nigeria football lovers and supporters of the Women’s National team ahead of the World Cup.

Oluehi’s words are coming after the team has been subjected to a series of criticism from fans over their style of play which the fans has adjudged Negative.

In her words: ‘A lot has said from the fans about our negative style of play but I think this is a wrong verdict by the fans in Nigeria.

Tochukwu in a chat with brila.net stated in all the invitational tourneys they went they were more of an offensive side than defensive in their style of play saying they only sit back when the ball is in their half and go on a counter which they exhibited in both Cyprus and the China invitational tournaments.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria, comprising of 24 players are in Spain where they will play two matches including a high-profile clash with the Canada Women National Team as the African champions continue their preparations for the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in France this summer.