Toby Alderweireld has signed a new contract which will keep him at Tottenham until 2023.

The 30-year-old’s previous deal was due to expire in 2020 – therefore allowing him to speak to foreign clubs in January – but Spurs have tied down their defender after two years of exit rumours.

Alderweireld joined the north London outfit from Atlético Madrid in 2015, making 179 appearances in all competitions.