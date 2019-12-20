Toby Alderweireld has signed a new contract which will keep him at Tottenham until 2023.
The 30-year-old’s previous deal was due to expire in 2020 – therefore allowing him to speak to foreign clubs in January – but Spurs have tied down their defender after two years of exit rumours.
Alderweireld joined the north London outfit from Atlético Madrid in 2015, making 179 appearances in all competitions.
