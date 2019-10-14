<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Brazil head coach Tite is pleased with his side’s second-half performance, and promised the wins will come when they kick off their World Cup qualifiers in March.

The five-time world champions extended their winless run to four games when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Nigeria in their friendly encounter at the Singapore National Stadium, Kallang on Sunday night.

The South Africans dominated the opening exchanges but the Super Eagles gradually imposed themselves as the Selecao struggled to cope with their rivals’ pace and power.

The Super Eagles took a deserved 35th-minute lead when Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo weaved past Marquinhos to slam a shot beyond Ederson for his second international goal in as many games.

Tite’s men equalised three minutes after the break through Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

Skipper Dani Alves’ cross from the right was headed onto the bar by Marquinhos, and Casemiro was on hand to sweep home the loose ball.

“Criticism is inevitable. We are adjusting our team and trying to develop new systems. We are preparing for competition,” Tite stated at the post-match conference.

“Now is the time to make mistakes but when we play in official competitions, we need to make zero mistakes.”