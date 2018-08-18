Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira and FC Barcelona’s Artur are among the new names in a much-changed Brazil squad for upcoming friendlies against the US and El Salvador.

Pereira, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder who spent last season on loan at Valencia, is one of two Manchester United players in the squad, along with Fred.

Artur, who was called up but not used before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, is also included after a promising start to the season with FC Barcelona.

Lucas Paqueta, Flamengo’s highly-rated young attacking midfielder, gets his first call-up as does Pedro, the 21-year-old Fluminense striker, Gremio’s 22-year-old left winger Everton, and Porto centre back Felipe.

Among the regulars left out are Real Madrid’s Marcelo, Miranda of Inter, Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder Paulinho and Manchester City pair Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus.

Team head coach, Tite, said on Friday that he left out several senior men to give younger players a chance to show what they can do at the highest level.

“This is Pedro’s time, as he is playing well,” Tite said. “Paqueta is one of the best players at Flamengo. (And) Everton, who is one of the best players in his team.”

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson was left out for personal reasons.

He is replaced by Flamengo reserve Hugo, who was included as part of an experiment to give one under-20 player experience in every squad, Tite said.

Brazil face the US in New Jersey on Sept. 7 and then play El Salvador in Washington four days later.

Although they will play more friendlies before the end of the year, Brazil’s next competitive matches are not until June 2019 when they host the Copa America.

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Hugo (Flamengo), Neto (Valencia)

Defenders: Alex Sandro (Juventus), Dede (Cruzeiro), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fagner (Corinthians), Felipe (Porto), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris St Germain), Thiago Silva (PSG)

Midfielders: Andreas Pereira (Manchester United), Arthur,(Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo), Phillipe Coutinho (Barcelona), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan)

Forwards: Douglas Costa (Juventus), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Neymar (PSG), Pedro (Fluminense), Willian (Chelsea), Everton (Gremio).