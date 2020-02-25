<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Timo Werner has been a mainstay of the transfer gossip columns for the past few windows but it seems almost certain that he will finally be leaving RB Leipzig this summer.

Liverpool have been the club most-heavily linked with his services but a report in Germany overnight has revealed that the Reds could land Werner for much cheaper than originally thought.

The common consensus is that Leipzig convinced the forward to sign a contract extension until 2023 last summer with the proviso that the deal would include a release clause.





Initially that release clause was believed to be €50m but Sport1 actually say that any prospective club wanting to sign Werner will only have to part with €30m.

There are ‘performance-related bonuses’ to be added on top of that, but even so, that is an incredible steal in this current market.

So yes, Timo Werner could be joining a new team for €10m less than Newcastle paid for Joelinton.