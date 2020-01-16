<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Timo Werner has been heavily linked with the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich, but the RB Leipzig striker will not be pushing for a move any time soon.

The prolific 23-year-old is one of the most sought-after talents in European football.

His exploits with Leipzig have seen him register on the recruitment radar of leading sides across the continent.

A big-money transfer has been mooted for some time now, with Werner considered to be outgrowing his current surroundings.

There are, however, no plans to force that issue in the January window.

Sources have already revealed to newsmen that Premier League giants Chelsea have resigned themselves to the fact that they will have to be patient in any pursuit of a fearsome frontman.

Werner has now revealed that he plans to keep his many suitors waiting, with it possible that he could remain at Leipzig for the 2020-21 campaign.

He told Bild when quizzed on whether a summer switch is likely: “As of now I have no desire to look for a move elsewhere.”

While Werner is willing to bide his time, he does admit to being a fan of Premier League and La Liga football.





That suggests that Chelsea and Real Madrid – who have also seen talk of a raid on the Bundesliga ranks rumble on for several windows – could be in pole position once a door is opened.

Werner added: “The Premier League is certainly the most interesting league, you have to say.

“There is a certain flair to watching the English league and playing there.

“But many Germans have also been very successful in Spain, such as Sami Khedira and Mesut Ozil think.”

For now, securing the Bundesliga title with Leipzig remains the “ultimate” ambition for Werner.

His efforts this season, which have delivered 23 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions, have Julian Nagelsmann’s side perched at the top of the table.

There is, however, still much work to be done if an historic crown is to be claimed, with Borussia Monchengladbach only two points off the pace and defending champions Bayern a further two back from there.

Leipzig will return to domestic action after the winter break on Saturday with a home date against Union Berlin.