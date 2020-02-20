<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner believes Liverpool are the “best team in the world” and says he is “very proud” to have been linked with a move to the Premier League leaders.

The 23-year-old has attracted interest from across Europe after scoring 86 goals in 145 appearances for Leipzig, including a penalty in their 1-0 win over Tottenham in Champions League on Wednesday.

Reports in Bild last month claimed Anfield is Werner’s preferred destination should he decide to move to the Premier League, although Sky Sports News understands Liverpool are not planning to make a move at this stage.

However, the Germany international has spoken of admiration for the European champions.





“I know that Liverpool is the best team at the moment in the world,” Werner told Norwegian TV channel Viasport.

“When you’re linked with that team it makes me very proud.

“It’s a pleasure but I know that Liverpool have a lot of good players and I have to improve myself, to learn much more things to get on this level to play there.”

Leipzig are favourites to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals after beating Spurs in north London but Werner is taking nothing for granted ahead of the second leg on March 10.

“Tottenham is a good team,” he said. “They showed last year that mentally they can come back in these games.

“We have to do the same as today, we’ve had a start in the first half and we will go on.”