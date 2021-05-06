Timo Werner claims Chelsea can prove themselves the best team in the world after reaching the Champions League final.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will face Manchester City in an all-English showdown in Istanbul after a stunning 2-0 win against Real Madrid last night.

Chelsea have already beaten Pep Guardiola’s side in the FA Cup semi-final and can delay City’s coronation as Premier League champions when they travel to the Etihad on Saturday.

But on May 29 they will go head-to-head for the biggest trophy in club football, with Werner insisting Chelsea can end City’s dream of a first Champions League title.

He said: “We know that we can do it. We saw in a game like City when we won in the FA Cup semi-final. We did it so often this season against good teams. It means we have no fear in any final.

“You have to be honest and say that City is maybe the best team in the world at the moment. You want to play against the best.

“We are in the Champions League final and it is normal that you play against the best team and maybe we can win this game and we can become the best team in the world for this year.





“I think our team can win against every team in the world and we showed it against Man City. They will know about the semi-final, they will remember it.

“They will give everything for the title because it’s their first final. Like a lot of players in our team it is their first final. We will give everything to the end.”

Werner opened the scoring for Chelsea last night with a the first-half header. Mason Mount added second late on to complete a 3-1 aggregate win.

Tuchel says victory over City at Wembley last month should make his team feel positive about the prospect of facing Guardiola’s men in Istanbul.

Asked if it gave Chelsea an advantage, he said: “No, but it gives us a good feeling – confidence that we played that semi-final on the edge.

“We used it because, like I said before, I will say it always, for me Bayern Munich with Manchester City are the benchmark and we wanted to close the gap to Man City.

“This one match in the semi-final we did that with a very impressive performance and we need that again. It gave us belief and confidence for every game after that because it is the highest level you can face.”