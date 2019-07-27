<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

It has been a slow and frustrating summer for Bayern Munich fans and that has continued into the end of July.

But hope and excitement among fans picked up on Friday night when Südwest Presse reported that they were on the brink of a signing.

According to their story, a deal to bring RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner to Bavaria was ‘imminent’.

However, Bayern fans’ enjoyment was short-lived and those claims have quickly quashed by several parties.

“We know nothing about this,” a club spokesperson for Leipzig told Munich-based publication Tz.

“I was even surprised myself when I read that,” Werner’s representative Karlheinz Förster added to Goal.

The 23-year-old’s contract at his current club does expire at the end of the season, meaning Leipzig do risk losing him on a free.

“We would like a timely decision to be reached,” said sporting director Markus Krösche.

While it appears inevitable that Werner will end up at the Allianz Arena, sorry Bayern fans – just don’t expect it to happen this summer.