Paris Saint-Germain forward Timothy Weah revealed his mother played a big part in convincing him to remain with the Ligue 1 champions, though he may reconsider going out on loan in January.

The 18-year-old United States international scored his first Ligue 1 goal for PSG in the club’s opener and was rewarded with a start in its second game.

However, Weah was pulled at halftime in that contest and has yet to feature for the club since, with speculation mounting prior to the transfer deadline that he would head out on loan.

Weah decided to remain with PSG, and speaking to reporters after the USMNT’s 2-0 loss to Brazil, the forward explained how his mother played a large role in convincing him to remain.

“It was a family decision,” Weah told reports of his decision to not go out on loan. “My mom, she thought I am still really young and tender. There’s still some stuff to work on.

“She thought if I did go to a lower team in the same league, there would be so many expectations to carry that team or potentially fight for a league winning spot. I don’t feel that I’m ready for that.”

Instead, Weah thinks the experience of getting time on the training field with the first team and some of the game’s biggest stars is best for his development.

“I’m always ready for a challenge but right now I feel like training with PSG, training with Neymar, Thiago Silva and getting better each day – I feel like that’s the way to go. That’s the choice we made.”

While playing time is not guaranteed with PSG, Weah is still taking positive experiences from it, saying the environment has helped build his confidence before he arrived with the USMNT.

“Playing with one of the best teams in the world, it gives you huge confidence coming to international camp,” Weah said. “I wouldn’t say on the same level but you feel more confident when you’ve played like guys like Neymar, Thiago Silva. You know how they play. You’re with them every day and they’re like your brothers. Coming into these games you’re super confident.

“I felt with the touches that I had, I showed a confidence. It’s just right now, I’m super young and I’m still learning. I still had a bit of jitters playing against Brazil but it’s something to work on and the future is really bright for us.”

Despite remaining for now, Weah did leave open the possibility he may consider a loan away from PSG in January.

“There’s still so much time. I’m only 18,” Weah added. “So who knows? In January, when the transfer market is open again hopefully look see where it is.”