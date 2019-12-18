<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul has faulted Kelechi Iheanacho for his unsportsmanlike behaviour in the Canaries’ 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

In the first half of the game, the Canaries knocked the ball out of play so Emiliano Buendia could receive treatment and they expected to receive it back, but Iheanacho chose to play on – a move Krul says was abnormal.

“He’s been in football long enough, he knows exactly what happened. The boy should have known better. We’ve seen this over the years, it’s just not possible,” he told Telegraph.co.uk.

“Everyone in football knows that was a clear case of someone being injured and we needed them to get looked at. He decided just to play like normal and nobody was even attacking him. I don’t know what he was thinking.”

The Super Eagles forward has enjoyed resurgence this month scoring four goals in his last five games.

Iheanacho is expected to make his third start in the Carabao Cup competition this season when Leicester City face Everton in Wednesday’s (today) quarter-final tie at Goodison.

His last-gasp strike sealed all three points for Brendan Rodgers’ men in their last meeting at the King Power stadium on December 1.