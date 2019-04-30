<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tim Howard has revealed who he is supporting in the Premier League title race.

Manchester City lead Liverpool by a single point with two games left to end the season.

“I hope Liverpool never win a title while I’m still breathing,” the American goalkeeper told CNN.

“We have two teams in the form that they’re both in. It’ll come down to the wire.

“If no one has a slip up, then City wins.”

Howard enjoyed four years at Old Trafford where he played alongside current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer enjoyed a sensational start to life in the dugout but since having his temporary appointment made permanent has seen his side’s form plummet.

Howard, however, remains in no doubt about the Norwegian’s credentials.

“So football’s funny,” Howard added. “Pundits and fans are funny. He’s the right man for the job. Hopefully they will spend some money and they’ll get his players in and it’s no problem.

“It’s funny, right? Football: He comes in and wins every game for three months and he’s the second coming of Jesus Christ and everyone loves him and then they tear him down and are ready to throw him off the ledge.”