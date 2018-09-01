Australia’s record goalscorer Tim Cahill has signed for Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC.

The 38-year-old attacking midfielder was released by Championship side Millwall in May, after rejoining the Lions in February.

He retired from international football in July following his fourth World Cup.

In a 20-year career, which started at Millwall, he has scored 168 goals in 694 club appearances, with an eight-year spell at Everton.

Cahill has also played for New York Red Bulls and Melbourne City and played in the Chinese Super League.

“I want to help grow the game in India and encourage young kids to play football,” said Cahill, who scored 50 goals in 107 appearances for the Socceroos.

“To be a part of their project is massive for me because I know I can help the team on and off the park with my leadership and experience.”

Jamshedpur were formed 14 months ago and joined the ISL last season, finishing fifth in their debut campaign.