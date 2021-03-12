



A former international, Tijani Babangida, has called on Super Eagles invitee, Sadiq Umar, to make the best use of the opportunity given to him by Gernot Rohr.

The lanky striker, who plays for Spanish Segunda Division side, UD Alimera, is among the 23 players invited for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers against the Benin Republic and Lesotho later this month.

Speaking to newsmen on Thursday, Babangida, who is the president of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN), advised the youngster to justify his selection by giving his best anytime he is called upon to play.

He said the invitation of the member of the 2016 Olympics bronze-winning team didn’t come to him as a surprise because he has shown his scoring abilities especially now that he is playing regularly for UD Alimera.





“I am happy that Sadiq Umar has been invited to fight for a shirt in the Super Eagles. There are so many young strikers out there who deserve to be given the opportunity to play.

“My only advice to him is that he should grab this chance with both hands. I have followed his progress years and I can say there is so much improvement in his game.

“If Sadiq and Osimhen combine in the attack, Super Eagles will reap the benefits,” he said.

Meanwhile, Babangida also advised Genk striker Paul Onuachu to keep working hard despite his failure to make the 23-man squad.

The bullish striker who has scored 25 goals for his Belgian club in the ongoing season could only make the standby list.

This has come to many as a surprise, especially those who feel he should have been listed ahead of clubless Ahmed Musa.

“I want the young player to keep working hard. Age is on his side so his own time will come. He should stay focused,” said Babangida.