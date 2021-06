Chelsea midfielder, Tiemoue Bakayoko, is being linked with a move to Italian side Fiorentina.

The defensive midfielder never made the grade at the Stamford Bridge club when he signed from Monaco several years ago.





He spent last season on loan with Napoli in Serie A, where he impressed boss Gennaro Gattuso.

Now that Gattuso has taken over at Fiorentina, he wants to take Bakayoko with him, per transfer specialist.