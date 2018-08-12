AC Milan have agreed a deal to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea on a season-long loan with an option to buy for £35.56m, Sky reports.

The deal is subject to a medical with the player expected to undertake the necessary examinations on Monday morning.

The 23-year-old France international joined the Blues from Monaco last summer for £40m and started 25 Premier League games in his first season in the Premier League.

Bakayoko has been left disappointed by the fact he does not feature in the plans of new manager Maurizio Sarri, according to reports.

Chelsea have boosted their midfield options this summer with the high-profile signing of Jorginho from Napoli, a player Sarri knows well.