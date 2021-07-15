Three Serie A clubs jostle for Barcelona outcast amid salary row

Barcelona have been busy so far this summer as they are keen to bring in quality, renew Lionel Messi’s contract and shift deadwood to lower their wage bill; one such sacrificial lamb is looking likely to be Miralem Pjanic according to Diario Sport.

Barcelona have put an ultimatum on the table for the Bosnian. They have loan offers for him from Roma, Inter and Juventus, but all three would require him to lower his salary significantly. Pjanic doesn’t want to, so Barcelona are preparing to take drastic measures to force his hand.

Joan Laporta is determined to retain Messi, with an agreement reportedly reached. In order for La Liga to give the move the green light, however, Barcelona must first bend to meet their salary cap, hence the importance of Pjanic’s exit.

Pjanic is thought to be open to a move to Italy but determined to keep his salary as is.

Tense weeks are on the horizon as both parties seek a solution, just a year on from Pjanic’s arrival in Catalonia from Juventus in a part-exchange with Arthur Melo.