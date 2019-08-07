<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Three Kano Pillars are under serious threat from missing the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round game due to international passport issues. The players are Sunday Chinedu, David Ebuka, and Adamu Hassan.

One of the affected players: Ebuka told newsmen that he was able to secure his passport two days ago and that he is hopeful that he would be available for selection on Saturday.

“I have my passport now but I don’t know yet if I will be able to play on Saturday but I remain very hopeful,” Ebuka said.

“It was delayed at the Immigration Office and we had no control over that. We are optimistic that we are going to give a good account of ourselves irrespective of the players we are presenting.

“Chinedu and Hassan are not with us in camp and I don’t think they will be part of the selection on Saturday.”