<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Three Nigerian players, including two internationals, have successfully completed their moves to foreign clubs.

Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, a 24-year-old central midfielder, who last played for Akwa United Football club, has joined FC mashal in Uzbekistan.

The three deals were facilitated and completed by Nigeria football Federation, NFF’s registered intermediary based in Uzbekistan, Opeyemi Hammed Badmus.





Another midfielder, Michael Ibe Okoro, also left NPFL side, Plateau United to join Andijon FC still in Uzbekistan

He joined in an undisclosed deal.

Emmanuel Ariwachukwu (26) is another national team Defender, who last played in Iraq premier league club and has now completed his move to Uzbekistan club.

From Naft Maysan FC of Iraq he has now joined to Andijon Fc.