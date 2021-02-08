



Thomas Tuchel has asked Chelsea to move for Borussia Dortmund winger, Jadon Sancho.

According to Sport1, former Dortmund boss Tuchel would like to try and tempt Sancho to Stamford Bridge.

While Manchester United remain keen, they will have to battle it out with Chelsea to land their man.

Sancho has been a long-term target for United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is widely believed to be at the front of the queue to finally bring him to Old Trafford.





However, Tuchel has now told Chelsea chiefs he would like to lure the winger to London, and with Borussia Dortmund said to be lowering the asking price for the 20-year-old, they appear to be on high alert.

Sancho could be available for €80 million, a figure that would help the German club ease their growing financial concerns, but which would also tempt more clubs into trying their luck in signing him.