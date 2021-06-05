Thomas Tuchel targets four signings at Chelsea after contract extension.

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wants to bring in four new players this summer after signing a new contract with the club.

Tuchel arrived at the Bridge in January earlier this year, after Chelsea had sacked club legend Frank Lampard owing to a disappointing run of results that threatened to derail the campaign.

Under the German, though, the Blues experienced a tremendous turnaround as they clinched a top-four finish in the Premier League and also made it to the FA Cup finals. But the cherry on top was Chelsea going on to win the UEFA Champions League for just the second time in the history of the club, beating Man City in the finals in Porto.

Following the sensational turnaround, Tuchel, who had initially signed just an eighteen-month contract, has now been handed a new deal that sees his stay at Chelsea extended till 2024. And now, the German tactician is keen on celebrating the contract extension by signing four new players this summer.





Chelsea splashed close to £250m on new players last summer but it seems like owner Roman Abramovich seems ready to pull out the chequebook again this summer.

A new striker remains high on Tuchel’s agenda, with Harry Kane and Erling Haaland being heavily linked. Apart from that, the German tactician is keen on bringing three more players, although it hasn’t been clarified as to which positions he would be targeting.

However, the manager has been told that he will have to wait for new signings until some of the deadwood from the squad and the fringe players have been cleared out.

It remains to be seen if funds are, indeed, made available for Tuchel to go out and bring in players this summer. If so, a new striker, a central defender should be top priorities for the Blues.