



Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been talking about the potential of the club needing to bring in another striker this summer, after his side fired blanks again.

The one only real problem that Tuchel is facing so far as Blues boss is they are not being clinical enough in the final third, or the last 20 yards as the boss calls it.

This showed once again in the goalless draw against Leeds United at the weekend, Chelsea had chances to score and fumbled them, something we have seen far too often in the last couple of seasons.

So does Tuchel think Chelsea need to invest in a new forward this summer? Well, not necessarily, although he was rather coy also.

The German seems to have a belief in his squad, and a belief that his current options will soon do the job and start firing soon.

“In general I’m happy because we don’t only look at the output, how much they score, how much they assist.

“Of course this is something, some statistic to which every striker is attached and everybody needs to have the mentality to cope with the pressure that comes along with statistics. It’s like this in high-level football.

“But I have to say at the moment everybody is working hard, nobody is lazy, nobody is taking their time outs when we’re defending. We’re defending high, we’re defending as a block.

“We’re still looking a little bit for the breakthrough for one or two guys to go on a run and score consistently.

“Obviously that’s not the case at the moment and we will not stop pushing and stop looking for solutions to create more clear chances for them.

“That’s the way it is, but there’s no need now to reflect for the summer or reflect on solutions other than the solutions that we have.

“We have guys we are happy with and who have the potential to be more decisive, and we will try to help them.”