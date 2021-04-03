



A stunning display of attacking football earned West Brom a stunning 5-2 win at 10-man Chelsea, as Thomas Tuchel tasted defeat for the first time as Blues boss.

A remarkable first half of drama got under way as Christian Pulisic’s first goal since early December put Chelsea in front, somewhat against the run of play in the 27th minute, before a moment of madness from an experienced head turned the match on its head.





On his return to the side, Thiago Silva earned himself two yellow cards inside half an hour at Stamford Bridge to see the Brazilian sent off, before two goals in first-half stoppage time from Matheus Pereira`shocked the hosts and gave Baggies the lead at the break – the first goals Chelsea have conceded at home under Tuchel.

It was like watching Brazil in the second half as West Brom scored three free-flowing, fantastic goals through Callum Robinson – who has scored all five of his Premier League goals against Chelsea – and Mbaye Diagne, before Mason Mount gave Chelsea hope, but the Baggies saw out just a second away league win of the season to get resumption of Premier League football off to a dramatic start.