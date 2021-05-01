Chelsea are unbeaten in their past 19 home matches against Fulham in all competitions (W11 D8), a run going back to 1979.

Fulham remained winless in their past 24 Premier League London derbies (D5 L19), since a 2-1 victory against West Ham in January 2014.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has kept more clean sheets (11) than any other manager in Premier League history from their first 15 games in charge in the competition, according to BBC Sport.





All eight of Kai Havertz’s goals for Chelsea in all competitions have been scored in London – seven at Stamford Bridge and one at Selhurst Park.

Mason Mount (five goals, two assists) and Timo Werner (two goals, five assists) have been involved in more Chelsea goals under Tuchel than any other player.