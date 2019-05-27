<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel says he “can’t promise” Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will stay at the club amid speculation over both players’ futures.

The 45-year-old was asked by Sky Sports about rumours concerning the two stars and offered his opinion on the prolific duo.

“Things are like they are, there is a lot of speculation which means we have a lot of quality and talent. My wish as a manager and as a coach is clear, I want all my players to stay at PSG and stay with our project. The work is not finished, it has just started. My wish is clear, but I can’t promise as that would be naïve and I don’t want to be naïve in this business,” he said.

Tuchel has endured a mixed campaign in his first season with the Ligue 1 side. He guided the club to the French title but endured disappointment in the domestic cup competitions and the UEFA Champions League.

PSG have demonstrated their faith in the German by announcing a contract extension that runs until June 2021: