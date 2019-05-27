Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel says he “can’t promise” Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will stay at the club amid speculation over both players’ futures.
The 45-year-old was asked by Sky Sports about rumours concerning the two stars and offered his opinion on the prolific duo.
“Things are like they are, there is a lot of speculation which means we have a lot of quality and talent. My wish as a manager and as a coach is clear, I want all my players to stay at PSG and stay with our project. The work is not finished, it has just started. My wish is clear, but I can’t promise as that would be naïve and I don’t want to be naïve in this business,” he said.
Tuchel has endured a mixed campaign in his first season with the Ligue 1 side. He guided the club to the French title but endured disappointment in the domestic cup competitions and the UEFA Champions League.
PSG have demonstrated their faith in the German by announcing a contract extension that runs until June 2021: